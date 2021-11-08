The leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, described terrorist attack as a common occurrence in her country after the stabbing attack in France's southern resort city of Cannes while the authorities seem powerless to stop it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, described terrorist attack as a common occurrence in her country after the stabbing attack in France's southern resort city of Cannes while the authorities seem powerless to stop it.

Earlier in the day, an unknown assailant attacked three police officers who were sitting in their car, wounding one of them. The attacker was injured and remains in critical condition. Media reports say the attacker shouted the name of Prophet Muhammad while committing the crime.

"I have a feeling that such incidents have become commonplace. Attempted assaults are happening regularly across the country. We are doing nothing to prevent them and simply going with the flow," Le Pen told French broadcaster BFMTV, complaining that deportation of "radicalized elements" is not regular enough.

In recent years, France has suffered a string of knife attacks, including those targeting law enforcement officers.