MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Marine Le Pen, former president of the French right-wing National Rally party and the current chairwoman of its parliamentary faction, said it was "irresponsible" of the French president to pledge long-range missiles to Ukraine that can strike deep into the Russian territory.

"I do not understand why Emmanuel Macron is not integrally focused on organizing a conference for peace to put an end to this war," Le Pen was quoted as saying by Le Figaro daily.

The leader of the National Rally group in the lower house of parliament spoke to the press on Wednesday during a trip to the riot-hit city of Beauvais, north of Paris.

She warned that a strike "on a third country can trigger a third world war ... We do not know how a third country would react if it were hit by a weapon supplied by France."

Macron's decision to supply Ukraine with SCALP missiles, the French equivalent of the United Kingdom's Storm Shadows, prompted a strong reaction from both sides of the political aisle in France. The right-wing Republicans slammed it as escalatory while the leftist France Unbowed warned of a possible direct conflict with Russia.