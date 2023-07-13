Open Menu

France's Le Pen Slams Macron For Pledging Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

France's Le Pen Slams Macron for Pledging Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Marine Le Pen, former president of the French right-wing National Rally party and the current chairwoman of its parliamentary faction, said it was "irresponsible" of the French president to pledge long-range missiles to Ukraine that can strike deep into the Russian territory.

"I do not understand why Emmanuel Macron is not integrally focused on organizing a conference for peace to put an end to this war," Le Pen was quoted as saying by Le Figaro daily.

The leader of the National Rally group in the lower house of parliament spoke to the press on Wednesday during a trip to the riot-hit city of Beauvais, north of Paris.

She warned that a strike "on a third country can trigger a third world war ... We do not know how a third country would react if it were hit by a weapon supplied by France."

Macron's decision to supply Ukraine with SCALP missiles, the French equivalent of the United Kingdom's Storm Shadows, prompted a strong reaction from both sides of the political aisle in France. The right-wing Republicans slammed it as escalatory while the leftist France Unbowed warned of a possible direct conflict with Russia.

Related Topics

Storm Ukraine Russia Parliament France Paris United Kingdom World War From Weapon

Recent Stories

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

13 minutes ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

1 hour ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

3 hours ago
IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

3 hours ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

4 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

4 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

4 hours ago

More Stories From World