PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) French presidential candidate from the right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, has suspended her election campaign due to the lack of signatures to run in the first round of voting, media reported on Tuesday.

According to BFMTV, Le Pen has suspended her campaign until she collects a sufficient number of signatures.