MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, will stand trial on Wednesday as part of the ongoing probe into her posting of images depicting gruesome crimes committed by members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) on her Twitter account back in 2015, media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the politician is due to attend the hearing in a court in the city of Nantes together with Gilbert Collard, who is an MEP and also a member of her party charged with the same offenses.

French prosecutors put Le Pen under the formal inquiry over the photos depicting the atrocities committed by terrorists, which she tweeted in December 2015. One of the pictures, in particular, showed a decapitated body of US journalist James Foley, posted by Le Pen in response to the comparison drawn by a journalist between the jihadist organization and her party.

The tweets� came one month after the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, which resulted in 130 deaths and hundreds of injured. Even though Le Pen deleted the photo of Foley later, she was charged� with "spreading violent images" in March 2018, several months after France's lower parliamentary house, of which Le Pen was a member stripped her of immunity so that the prosecutors could open a case against her over the tweets. Collard lost his parliamentary immunity in September 2017.

Le Pen declared that the whole investigation was a bid to target her in a media war and violated the freedom of expression.

If found guilty, Le Pen and Collard might face up to three years in prison and a fine of 75,000 Euros (about $91,000).