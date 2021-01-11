UrduPoint.com
France's Lille Registers 2 Cases Of Mutated Coronavirus Variant Linked To UK - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

France's Lille Registers 2 Cases of Mutated Coronavirus Variant Linked to UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021)  The French city of Lille has detected two cases of the new coronavirus strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom last month, media reported, citing health authorities.

According to the France Bleu broadcaster, citing the regional health agency, those that tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant are health workers, whose samples were taken back in December, but the results were revealed only on Sunday. The related authority is in search of their possible contacts, the media outlet said.

It added that a mass screening campaign to monitor the new coronavirus strain will be conducted this week in the city of Roubaix, located near Lille.

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2, reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains, was announced by the UK authorities in December. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, did not prevent the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.  

More Stories From World

