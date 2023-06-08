France's Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (LIOT) opposition group has withdrawn a bill to repeal a pension reform that was slated for debate in parliament on Thursday.

"We will not make a mockery of ourselves by continuing to discuss this bill," LIOT head Bertrand Pancher said during a debate broadcast on the National Assembly's website.

The president of the French lower house, Yael Braun-Pivet, announced a day earlier that she would block a key article in the bill that would reinstate the retirement age of 62.

"There is nothing left of our text", Pancher said.

Speaking to reporters during a break in the session, Pancher noted that during the parliamentary niche LIOT will discuss the rest of the party's bills, including those related to taxes on financial transactions, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

The LIOT bill was the latest attempt by the opposition to fight the unpopular pension reform.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which will gradually raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 by 2030. The bill will go into effect on September 1. The reform sparked a strong public backlash, with millions taking to the streets across the country.