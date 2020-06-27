French cosmetics giant L'Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like "whitening" from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :French cosmetics giant L'Oreal announced Saturday it was removing words like "whitening" from its products, against the backdrop of global anti-racism protests.

"The L'Oral Group has decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin evening products," the company said.