UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Lottery Monopoly Takes First Step Towards Privatisation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:07 PM

France's lottery monopoly takes first step towards privatisation

France's lottery and scratch cards monopoly Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) said Friday it had taken the first step towards privatisation, with the State hoping to reap more than a billion euros ($1.1 billion)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):France's lottery and scratch cards monopoly Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) said Friday it had taken the first step towards privatisation, with the State hoping to reap more than a billion euros ($1.1 billion).

A year ago, French lawmakers gave the green light for the privatisation of three Paris airports as well as Francaise de Jeux as part of President Emmanuel Macron's plan to fund innovation and pay down debt.

They made it conditional on the state retaining at least a 20-percent share of FDJ. It currently holds 72 percent.

In a statement Friday, FDJ said France's AMF financial markets regulator had approved its registration document a day earlier, "the first step in the planned privatisation of FDJ via an initial public offering on the Euronext regulated market in Paris," it said.

This is expected on November 7.

"Definitive completion of this transaction is subject to the AMF's approval of the prospectus relating to this IPO and to favourable market conditions." FDJ is the second lottery company in Europe and the fourth globally in terms of gross gaming revenue. It is also France's main sports betting operator.

It employs 2,500 people, and holds exclusive rights for 25 years over lottery games under a French law passed in May.

The FDJ said it had 25 million players in 2018, and collected 15.8 billion euros in bets -- an increase of 4.4 percent year on year and almost a third over four years.

It distributed 10.7 billion euros in winnings and contributed 3.5 billion to the public purse in the same year.

The company said it expected revenue of about 1.9 billion euros in the 2019 financial year.

"For 2020, the Group is targeting growth in player stakes at the upper end of the +4%/+5% range, benefiting in particular from the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament." Last month, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said private investors and members of the public will be able to buy FDJ shares between November 7 and 20.

Company boss Stephane Pallez has said the government hopes to raise more than a billion euros from the privatisation.

In the last 20 years, several leading French companies have fallen into private hands, including France Telecom, Air France, and the bank Credit Lyonnais.

While the main aim of asset sales is to free up funds to promote innovation, the government is also anxious to trim its borrowing needs.

Related Topics

Football Sports Privatisation Europe France Company Bank Paris Buy Same Euro May November 2018 2019 2020 Market From Government Share Olympique Lyonnais Billion Million

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali appointed Test and Babar Azam T20I capta ..

4 minutes ago

COMSTECH announces awards to recognize contributio ..

4 minutes ago

Cultural Society of Fatima Jinnah Women University ..

10 minutes ago

Over 20 Children Injured in Big Accident as School ..

10 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 7 ..

10 minutes ago

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.