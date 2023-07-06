(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The French National Assembly, the country's lower house, on Wednesday approved an article in a legal reform package that would allow the remote eavesdropping of devices if their owners are suspected of involvement in a terrorist attack or organized crime, according to the live broadcast of the parliament meeting.

The article was approved in an 80-to-24 vote.

In early June, the French Senate, the upper house, approved a controversial provision to a justice bill that allowed law enforcement to eavesdrop on suspected terrorists and criminals using their devices. Moreover, senators approved a provision in the bill allowing law enforcement to track devices' location if the owner is suspected of committing a crime, which implies a sentence of more than ten years in prison.