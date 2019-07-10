UrduPoint.com
France's Lower House Passes Draft Bill Cracking Down On Online Hate Speech

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 41 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 05:10 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) France's National Assembly, the lower house of the parliament, passed a draft bill aimed at battling online hate speech by obligating online platforms to remove offending content within 24 hours or face fines.

The directive was adopted on Tuesday in a 434-33 vote.

"The Cyber Hate Law has just been voted!! Many thanks to my 433 colleagues for their support," Laetitia Avia, the bill's advocate and a National Assembly lawmaker, tweeted.

The initiative was partly inspired by Germany's Network Enforcement Act, also known as NetzDG, aimed at combating hate speech on the internet. Under the law, which came into effect last January, online platforms face fines of up to 50 million Euros ($56 million) for failure to remove illegal content.

