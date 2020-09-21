UrduPoint.com
France's Lyon Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions As Infection Cases Continue To Rise

Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:32 PM

The French region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, where the city of Lyon is located, announced a set of tighter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The French region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, where the city of Lyon is located, announced a set of tighter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a list of updated rules voiced at a news conference by the region's prefect, Pascal Mailhos, events will be limited to 1,000 people, down from the nationwide limit of 5,000, and any gatherings of 10 or more people must be reported to the prefecture ahead of time.

The sale and consumption of alcohol outdoors will be prohibited from 8 p.m. and a new set of behaviors will be imposed on people dining out.

A host of large events have been canceled, including the annual Foire de Lyon trade fair.

Mailhos said the measures were intended to avoid a second lockdown at all costs, as that may have serious economic, social and cultural repercussions.

As of Sunday, France has suffered 31,285 deaths from over 452,000 cases of COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic. An initial spike had dissipated by mid-May, although the incidence has picked up seriously since August. The Health Ministry registered over 10,500 new cases on Sunday.

