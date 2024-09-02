France's Macron Accelerates Efforts To Break PM Deadlock
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday intensified efforts to find a new prime minister after almost two months of deadlock following inconclusive legislative elections, hosting two former presidents and two potential candidates.
France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 legislative polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament with Macron's centrists and the far right comprising the other major groups.
To the fury of the left, Macron has refused to accept the nomination a left-wing premier, arguing such a figure would have no chance of surviving a confidence motion in parliament.
Instead, the president, who has less than three years in power, has happily run down the clock as the Olympics and Paralympics took place, to the growing frustration of opponents.
But amid signs of an acceleration as France returns from holidays, Macron early Monday hosted Bernard Cazeneuve, a former leading Socialist who headed the government in the final months of Socialist Francois Hollande's 2012-17 presidential term, an AFP journalist said.
Cazeneuve is regarded by commentators as the figure most likely to be named by Macron, but his appointment is far from a foregone conclusion.
His appointment is "a possibility but it is not a certainty... an option but we must look closely," a source close to Macron told AFP, asking not to be named.
Cazeneuve, 61, spent years as interior minister, including during the traumatic 2015 Paris attacks, and enjoys respect from across the political spectrum.
He is "one of those who seem to me capable of bringing people together beyond his own camp," National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a Macron supporter, told broadcaster France Inter Sunday.
But the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) was unimpressed. "I don't give him a chance. He belongs to the old world," said the head of its MPs Mathilde Panot.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From World
-
Tropical storm triggers landslides in Philippines, 11 dead12 minutes ago
-
Japan's summer was joint hottest on record: weather office22 minutes ago
-
Severe weather leaves thousands without electricity in Australia2 hours ago
-
Severe weather leaves two dead, disrupts air traffic in Philippines2 hours ago
-
6.4-magnitude quake hits 57 km S of Panguna, Papua New Guinea2 hours ago
-
Evacuations ordered amid flood threat in Australia's Tasmania2 hours ago
-
Woman hospitalized after tiger attack at Australian theme park2 hours ago
-
Gauff joins US Open fallen stars after New York horror show2 hours ago
-
Iran ambassador attends Vietnam independence celebration in Hanoi2 hours ago
-
New Australian research facility aiming to end plastic waste2 hours ago
-
Iranian shot putter snatches bronze medal at Paris Paralympics2 hours ago
-
Qatar’s new ambassador to Tehran presents copy of credentials to Araghchi2 hours ago