France's Macron Accelerates Efforts To Break PM Deadlock

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday intensified efforts to find a new prime minister after almost two months of deadlock following inconclusive legislative elections, hosting two former presidents and two potential candidates.

France has been without a permanent government since the July 7 legislative polls where the left formed the largest faction in a hung parliament with Macron's centrists and the far right comprising the other major groups.

To the fury of the left, Macron has refused to accept the nomination a left-wing premier, arguing such a figure would have no chance of surviving a confidence motion in parliament.

Instead, the president, who has less than three years in power, has happily run down the clock as the Olympics and Paralympics took place, to the growing frustration of opponents.

But amid signs of an acceleration as France returns from holidays, Macron early Monday hosted Bernard Cazeneuve, a former leading Socialist who headed the government in the final months of Socialist Francois Hollande's 2012-17 presidential term, an AFP journalist said.

Cazeneuve is regarded by commentators as the figure most likely to be named by Macron, but his appointment is far from a foregone conclusion.

His appointment is "a possibility but it is not a certainty... an option but we must look closely," a source close to Macron told AFP, asking not to be named.

Cazeneuve, 61, spent years as interior minister, including during the traumatic 2015 Paris attacks, and enjoys respect from across the political spectrum.

He is "one of those who seem to me capable of bringing people together beyond his own camp," National Assembly speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a Macron supporter, told broadcaster France Inter Sunday.

But the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) was unimpressed. "I don't give him a chance. He belongs to the old world," said the head of its MPs Mathilde Panot.

