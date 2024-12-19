(@FahadShabbir)

Mamoudzou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday arrived in Mayotte to assess the devastation wrought by Cyclone Chido on the Indian Ocean archipelago, as rescuers raced to search for survivors and supply desperately needed aid.

His visit to the French overseas territory comes after Paris declared "exceptional natural disaster" measures for Mayotte late Wednesday night to enable faster and "more effective management of the crisis".

Located near Madagascar off the coast of southeastern Africa, Mayotte is France's poorest region.

Macron's plane landed at 10:10 am local time (0710 GMT) with some 20 doctors, nurses and civil security personnel on board, as well as four tonnes of food and sanitary supplies.

Officials have warned that the death toll from the most destructive cyclone in living memory on French territory could reach hundreds -- possibly thousands -- as rescuers race to clear debris and comb through flattened shantytowns to search for survivors.

"The tragedy of Mayotte is probably the worst natural disaster in the past several centuries of French history," Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said.

Macron was expected to travel with a small delegation to minimise the use of law enforcement resources needed elsewhere on the archipelago.

After an "aerial reconnaissance of the disaster area", Macron will go to the Mamoudzou hospital centre, according to an itinerary released Wednesday, to "meet with the healthcare staff and the patients being treated".

He will also visit a neighbourhood razed by the storm, meet with Mayotte officials, and outline a reconstruction plan.

A preliminary toll from France's interior ministry shows that 31 people have been confirmed killed, 45 seriously hurt, and more than 1,370 suffering lighter injuries.

But officials say the toll could rise exponentially.

Besides declaring "exceptional natural disaster measures", authorities have also imposed a nightly curfew to prevent looting.

In response to widespread shortages, the government also issued a decree freezing the prices of consumer goods in the archipelago at their pre-cyclone levels.

Products affected include mineral water, food and beverages, batteries, as well as basic hygiene, every day and construction products, and animal feed.

Cyclone Chido, which hit Mayotte on Saturday, was the latest in a string of storms worldwide fuelled by climate change, according to meteorologists.

Experts say seasonal storms are being super-charged by warmer Indian Ocean waters, fuelling faster, more destructive winds.