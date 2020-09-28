UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Arrives In Lithuania For Official Visit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:30 PM

France's Macron Arrives in Lithuania for Official Visit - Reports

French President Emanuel Macron on Monday arrived in Lithuania, the Express Nedelya news outlet reported

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) French President Emanuel Macron on Monday arrived in Lithuania, the Express Nedelya news outlet reported.

According to the publication, this is the first visit by a French leader in 20 years.

Macron is said to be spending two days in the country. On Tuesday, he will visit the French troops deployed at the town of Rukla as part of the NATO force.

Meanwhile, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported, citing the Elysee palace, that on Tuesday Macron would also meet former Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently residing in Lithuania, to which she fled after the August 9 election and subsequent civil unrest.

Belarus has been in a protracted political crisis the presidential election, as a result of which Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.

Related Topics

Election NATO Visit Lithuania August Opposition

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Cooking پکوان Rebranding As UrduPoi ..

29 minutes ago

Berlin City Authorities Say Will Not Announce Gett ..

2 minutes ago

At least 5 civilians killed in rocket fire near Ba ..

2 minutes ago

Canada 'Disappointed' By US Decision to Appeal WTO ..

2 minutes ago

Experts for adopting healthy lifestyle to avoid he ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US, German Aircraft Over B ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.