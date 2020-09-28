(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emanuel Macron on Monday arrived in Lithuania, the Express Nedelya news outlet reported

MOSCOW/PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) French President Emanuel Macron on Monday arrived in Lithuania, the Express Nedelya news outlet reported.

According to the publication, this is the first visit by a French leader in 20 years.

Macron is said to be spending two days in the country. On Tuesday, he will visit the French troops deployed at the town of Rukla as part of the NATO force.

Meanwhile, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported, citing the Elysee palace, that on Tuesday Macron would also meet former Belarusian presidential candidate and major opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who is currently residing in Lithuania, to which she fled after the August 9 election and subsequent civil unrest.

Belarus has been in a protracted political crisis the presidential election, as a result of which Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner.