N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron vowed his country's support for Chad as the nation bade farewell to its 30-year ruler, Idriss Deby Itno.

"France will never let anyone, either today or tomorrow, challenge Chad's stability and integrity," Macron said, but also called on the newly-appointed military government headed by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby to promote "inclusion, dialogue (and) democratic transition."