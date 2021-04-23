UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Backs Chad's 'stability And Integrity'

Fri 23rd April 2021

France's Macron backs Chad's 'stability and integrity'

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed his country's support for Chad as the nation bade farewell to its 30-year ruler, Idriss Deby Itno

N'Djamena, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron vowed his country's support for Chad as the nation bade farewell to its 30-year ruler, Idriss Deby Itno.

"France will never let anyone, either today or tomorrow, challenge Chad's stability and integrity," Macron said, but also called on the newly-appointed military government headed by his son Mahamat Idriss Deby to promote "inclusion, dialogue (and) democratic transition."

More Stories From World

