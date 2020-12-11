UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Brands EU Summit As Successfully Overcome 'Test For Europe'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

France's Macron Brands EU Summit as Successfully Overcome 'Test for Europe'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday gave a concluding speech on the EU summit in Brussels, praising its results and claiming it was "a test" for the EU leaders, which they have passed.

The summit took place in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, bringing together the heads of EU for discussions on joint efforts related to the health crisis, environment, security and external challenges.

"This summit was a test for Europe and we passed this test because three important agreements were adopted yesterday and today," Macron said.

In particular, the 27-nation bloc has adopted a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund following a row over a controversial rule of law mechanism, with Poland and Hungary opposing the initiative. However, the deal was struck.

Another agreement the summit participants come up with was a sanctions strategy against Turkey, given the tensions between Ankara and Brussels in the Eastern Mediterranean gas drilling dispute.

Macron, in particular, stressed that Turkey continued its "provocative actions" even after warnings from the European Union back in September. Notable, Paris-Ankara relations have been particularly tense in several other global issues, including conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, and Islamism-linked differences.

The French leader has also welcomed the climate agreement between the bloc's leaders to reduce greenhouse emissions of their countries by at least 55 percent in a decade. Notably, earlier Macron attributed this goal to the 5th anniversary of the Paris accord on climate change, which is due on Saturday.

Related Topics

Europe Turkey Budget European Union Brussels Paris Ankara Poland Libya Hungary Euro September Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Police Commander-in-chief receives British A ..

11 minutes ago

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

1 hour ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

1 hour ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

1 hour ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

2 hours ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.