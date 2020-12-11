(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday gave a concluding speech on the EU summit in Brussels, praising its results and claiming it was "a test" for the EU leaders, which they have passed.

The summit took place in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, bringing together the heads of EU for discussions on joint efforts related to the health crisis, environment, security and external challenges.

"This summit was a test for Europe and we passed this test because three important agreements were adopted yesterday and today," Macron said.

In particular, the 27-nation bloc has adopted a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund following a row over a controversial rule of law mechanism, with Poland and Hungary opposing the initiative. However, the deal was struck.

Another agreement the summit participants come up with was a sanctions strategy against Turkey, given the tensions between Ankara and Brussels in the Eastern Mediterranean gas drilling dispute.

Macron, in particular, stressed that Turkey continued its "provocative actions" even after warnings from the European Union back in September. Notable, Paris-Ankara relations have been particularly tense in several other global issues, including conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, and Islamism-linked differences.

The French leader has also welcomed the climate agreement between the bloc's leaders to reduce greenhouse emissions of their countries by at least 55 percent in a decade. Notably, earlier Macron attributed this goal to the 5th anniversary of the Paris accord on climate change, which is due on Saturday.