France's Macron Calls For End To Opposition Arrests In Venezuela
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Valparaíso, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) France's Emmanuel Macron called Thursday for an end to "pressures, threats and arrests" in Venezuela following July elections that both President Nicolas Maduro and his opposition challenger claim to have won.
The French president, on a two-day state visit to Chile, addressed its parliament in the city of Valparaiso.
In a speech focused on EU-Latin America ties, Macron paused on Venezuela -- where Maduro insists he won the election despite the opposition saying it can provide substantial proof of its victory.
"The pressures, threats and arrests against opponents must stop and their release must continue," the French leader said, also calling for "full transparency" of the election results.
Venezuela's electoral commission has not released a detailed vote count despite domestic and international pressure, and only a handful of countries -- including Caracas's ally Russia -- have accepted Maduro's claim of victory.
About 2,400 people were arrested in post-election protests, of whom Venezuela's Foro Penal rights group says 131 have been released.
The opposition coalition's leader, Maria Corina Machado, has gone into hiding since the election while its presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia has fled to Spain.
Gonzalez Urrutia has been recognized by the United States and others as Venezuela's "president-elect."
On Wednesday, Macron held talks with Chilean counterpart Gabriel Boric in the capital Santiago.
In Valparaiso Thursday, the French leader said he and Boric had launched an initiative to boost cooperation in ocean protection ahead of the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC) to be hosted in Nice next June.
The initiative will focus on combating "illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing" as well as expanding marine protected areas, Macron said on board the Chilean Navy's brand-new icebreaker "Almirante Viel."
"We will fight together to convince as many countries as possible to ratify the treaty on biodiversity (protection) on the high seas," said Macron.
The treaty was finalized in March last year after 15 years of negotiations, but requires 60 country ratifications to enter into force.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
More Stories From World
-
Putin's speech: The 'global' Ukraine conflict and threats to the West1 minute ago
-
Putin hints at strikes on West in 'global' Ukraine war2 minutes ago
-
Putin hints at strikes on West in 'global' Ukraine war2 minutes ago
-
Macron calls Haitian officials 'total morons' over PM sacking2 minutes ago
-
Brazil police urge Bolsonaro's indictment for 2022 'coup' plot12 minutes ago
-
Taiwan says President Lai to visit Pacific allies12 minutes ago
-
'Moment of truth' for world-first plastic pollution treaty12 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mostly cheer Nvidia results as bitcoin gains52 minutes ago
-
Guardiola says 'I could not leave now' as he signs new Manchester City deal52 minutes ago
-
Italy, Australia set up Davis Cup semi-final clash1 hour ago
-
Japan government to approve $140bn stimulus1 hour ago
-
Ohtani wins MLB's National League Most Valuable Player Award1 hour ago