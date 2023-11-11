Open Menu

France's Macron Calls On Israel To Stop Bombing Gaza Civilians

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 10:30 AM

France's Macron calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza civilians

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday on Israel to stop bombing civilians in Gaza, saying there was "no justification" and the deaths were causing "resentment".

In an interview with the BBC, Macron said, "There is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop."

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says that more than 11,000 people, mainly civilians, have been killed in Israel's air and ground assault since.

He insisted there was "no justification" for the bombing of civilians.

"It's extremely important for all of us because of our principles, because we are democracies. It's important for the mid-to-long run as well for the security of Israel itself, to recognise that all lives matter," he added.

Macron said that all governments and aid agencies at a humanitarian aid conference in Paris on Thursday had agreed that a "humanitarian pause" followed by a "ceasefire" was the only way to protect Gaza's civilians.

