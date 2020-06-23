The warring parties in Libya must cease fire and resume negotiations within the United Nations framework, as the ongoing conflict pose threats to the entire region, French President Emmanuel Macron said

Macron met with the Tunisian President Kais Saied in Paris on Monday to discuss bilateral relations between countries and international issues, including conflict in Libya.

"I shared with [Tunisian] President Saied my strong concern about the deterioration of the situation in Libya and the risks it poses to the entire region.

A cease-fire is urgent," Macron wrote on his Twitter page.

The conflict in Libya has been going on since 2011. The country is torn apart between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls the Libyan capital of Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan national army under the command of Khalifa Haftar, which has been trying to retake the capital for more than a year.