MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will not go to Greece next week to mark 200 years since the start of the Greek war for independence after a surge in infections prompted France to lock up, Greek media said Friday.

Macron was to attend a military parade on March 25 celebrating the Greek strife for freedom from the Ottoman rule, which began in 1821.

Defense Minister Florence Parly is expected to travel in Macron's place, the Greek daily Proto Thema cited sources as saying. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Prince Charles have reportedly been invited.