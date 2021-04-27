UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Concerned About Security Situation, Protest Suppression In Chad

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

France's Macron Concerned About Security Situation, Protest Suppression in Chad

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday expressed concerns over the security situation in Chad and denounced violence during rallies against the Transitional Military Council in the capital of N'Djamena

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday expressed concerns over the security situation in Chad and denounced violence during rallies against the Transitional Military Council in the capital of N'Djamena.

Following calls by the opposition and civil society, demonstrators took to the streets of N'Djamena on Tuesday morning, demanding that the Transitional Military Council, a body set up to govern Chad over the next 18 months before a new government is elected, transfer power to civilians and dissolve.

"Today, first of all, we want to express our concern about the development of the situation, firmly condemning the suppression of demonstrations and violent actions in N'Djamena this morning," Macron said at a joint press conference with DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in Paris.

The French leader called for an inclusive transition process in Chad, and compliance with the commitments made by the transitional military authority, which is headed by Mahamat Idriss Deby, the 37-year-old chief of the National Guard and a son of late President Idriss Deby.

The 68-year-old succumbed to wounds he received in clashes with rebels earlier in April after having been reelected for his sixth term.

"But I am not in favor of a succession plan. And France will never support those who create this project. The time has come to launch a political national dialogue that will be open to all Chadian citizens ... and these are the conditions for our support," Macron added.

Separately, France and the DR Congo jointly called for stopping the crackdown on protests in Chad.

"France and the Democratic Republic of the Congo strongly condemn the repression of demonstrations in Chad and call for an end to all forms of violence," the countries said in a joint statement, released by the Elysee Palace.

The two countries also reiterated their support for the efforts toward "the stability and integrity" in Chad.

Related Topics

Civil Society France Paris Chad Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo April All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

36 minutes ago

Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Co ..

29 minutes ago

Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

29 minutes ago

Museum CEO Says South Africa's 'Freedom Was Not Fr ..

29 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on alleged posse ..

29 minutes ago

WAPDA inks plan to arrange funds for construction ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.