French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday expressed concerns over the security situation in Chad and denounced violence during rallies against the Transitional Military Council in the capital of N'Djamena

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday expressed concerns over the security situation in Chad and denounced violence during rallies against the Transitional Military Council in the capital of N'Djamena.

Following calls by the opposition and civil society, demonstrators took to the streets of N'Djamena on Tuesday morning, demanding that the Transitional Military Council, a body set up to govern Chad over the next 18 months before a new government is elected, transfer power to civilians and dissolve.

"Today, first of all, we want to express our concern about the development of the situation, firmly condemning the suppression of demonstrations and violent actions in N'Djamena this morning," Macron said at a joint press conference with DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi in Paris.

The French leader called for an inclusive transition process in Chad, and compliance with the commitments made by the transitional military authority, which is headed by Mahamat Idriss Deby, the 37-year-old chief of the National Guard and a son of late President Idriss Deby.

The 68-year-old succumbed to wounds he received in clashes with rebels earlier in April after having been reelected for his sixth term.

"But I am not in favor of a succession plan. And France will never support those who create this project. The time has come to launch a political national dialogue that will be open to all Chadian citizens ... and these are the conditions for our support," Macron added.

Separately, France and the DR Congo jointly called for stopping the crackdown on protests in Chad.

"France and the Democratic Republic of the Congo strongly condemn the repression of demonstrations in Chad and call for an end to all forms of violence," the countries said in a joint statement, released by the Elysee Palace.

The two countries also reiterated their support for the efforts toward "the stability and integrity" in Chad.