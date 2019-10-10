MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denounced a deadly attack near a synagogue in the German city of Halle.

"The antisemitic attack in Halle is a shock. We decisively condemn it. I express my full support for the Jewish community on this Yom Kippur holiday and my solidarity with Germany. My thoughts are with the victims' families and close ones," Macron wrote on Twitter.

The attack took place on Wednesday and left two people killed and as many injured, according to the police. There were around 80 people inside the synagogue at the moment of the attack.

Notably, it was perpetrated during Yom Kippur, one of the main holidays in Judaism, which was celebrated from Tuesday to Wednesday this year. German media have reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, who broadcast his attack online.