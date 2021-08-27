PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron condemned a string of bomb blasts that ripped through Kabul on Thursday, killing dozens of people at airport gates as they waited to leave Afghanistan.

"The president of the Republic condemns with great firmness the terrorist attacks that took place near Kabul airport today," the presidency said in a statement.

Macron expressed his condolences to the bereaved American and Afghan families and support for those wounded. He said France would wrap up evacuations but promised humanitarian assistance to Afghans.

The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed at least 11 American marines and a navy medic. The United States said it would not be dissuaded from the task at hand.