Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:19 PM

France's Macron Congratulates Biden on Victory in US Presidential Election

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday congratulated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on winning in the US election after multiple media outlets called the presidential race for the former vice president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday congratulated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on winning in the US election after multiple media outlets called the presidential race for the former vice president.

"The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!" Macron wrote on Twitter.

