UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Expresses Hope China, US Can Work Together Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

France's Macron Expresses Hope China, US Can Work Together Amid COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was hoping that China and the United States could reconcile over the new coronavirus response initiative, Launch of the Access to COVID-19 Tools accelerator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was hoping that China and the United States could reconcile over the new coronavirus response initiative, Launch of the Access to COVID-19 Tools accelerator.

"I hope that we will be able to reconcile ... China and the United States next to this shared initiative," Macron told a press conference.

The French president called for general mobilization, adding that the fight against the COVID-19 was in the interest of the entire humankind.

Related Topics

China United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

19 seconds ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

45 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.