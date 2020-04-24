French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was hoping that China and the United States could reconcile over the new coronavirus response initiative, Launch of the Access to COVID-19 Tools accelerator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was hoping that China and the United States could reconcile over the new coronavirus response initiative, Launch of the Access to COVID-19 Tools accelerator.

"I hope that we will be able to reconcile ... China and the United States next to this shared initiative," Macron told a press conference.

The French president called for general mobilization, adding that the fight against the COVID-19 was in the interest of the entire humankind.