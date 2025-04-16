France's Macron Honours Craftspeople Who Rebuilt Notre Dame
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday bestowed awards on around 100 craftspeople and officials who helped restore Notre Dame to its former glory after a fire nearly destroyed the beloved Paris cathedral six years ago.
The ceremony at the Elysee Palace took place on Tuesday evening, around the same time the devastating fire broke out at the Gothic masterpiece on April 15, 2019.
"In just five years, thanks to you, Notre-Dame-de-Paris was rebuilt to be more beautiful than it was before," Macron told attendees.
"If we are here tonight, it is thanks to the heroism of our firefighters, the generosity of all the patrons and foundations who took part in this effort, and the talent and dedication of thousands of artisans, workers, professionals, police officers, and citizens," he added.
Macron bestowed the awards in the presence of Jean-Claude Gallet, who presided over the Paris fire brigade during the disaster, as well as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou and Culture Minister Rachida Dati.
After he toured the cathedral last November, days before the cathedral re-opened to the public on December 7, Macron told restoration workers and officials they had achieved the "impossible".
The presidency has said an average of 30,000 people a day now visit the restored cathedral.
Macron honoured Philippe Jost, who headed the public organisation tasked with restoring the cathedral and was elevated to the rank of "commander" of the Legion of Honour, France's highest national award.
Jost succeeded Jean-Louis Georgelin, the general who had been put in charge of overseeing the restoration but who died in 2023.
Georgelin was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest rank of the award established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.
The architects Remi Fromont and Philippe Villeneuve were also decorated.
Alongside them, nearly 100 civil servants, entrepreneurs and craftspeople were awarded the Legion of Honour or the National Order of Merit, another top award established by Charles de Gaulle.
They represent around 2,000 people who took part in the restoration of the cathedral.
They come from "all the trades" and include carpenters, ironworkers, scaffolders, rope access workers, organ restorers and stained glass artisans, the French presidency said earlier.
Aymeric Albert, who combed the forests of France to select oak trees needed to rebuild the spire, the nave and the choir, was made a knight of the Legion of Honour.
The massive restoration project was financed thanks to nearly 850 million Euros (around $960 million at today's rate) in donations from all over the world.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..
NHRI receives UN delegation to discuss protection of children’s rights, vulner ..
UAE Accountability Authority signs MoU with Russian Prosecutor-General’s Offic ..
More Stories From World
-
Watkins left on Villa bench for PSG return8 minutes ago
-
Kane urges Bayern to hit the mark against Inter in Champions League8 minutes ago
-
France's Macron honours craftspeople who rebuilt Notre Dame8 minutes ago
-
Chahal stars as Punjab defend IPL's lowest total of 111 in 'best win'18 minutes ago
-
Pandemic treaty talks inch towards deal28 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Qureshi, COLEAD General Delegate mull over enhanced cooperation in Sustainable Agricultur ..3 hours ago
-
PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dhaka3 hours ago
-
NATO's Rutte says US-led Ukraine peace talks 'not easy'5 hours ago
-
Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN5 hours ago
-
Argentina's peso sinks after currency controls eased7 hours ago
-
Khamenei says Iran-US talks going well but may lead nowhere7 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed meets Crypto.com chief operations officer8 hours ago