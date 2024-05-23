Open Menu

France's Macron Lands In Riot-struck New Caledonia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron landed in France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on Thursday, vowing to restore calm "as quickly as possible" after separatist unrest that has left six people dead and hundreds injured.

Macron arrived in the capital Noumea to meet political and business leaders, seeking an end to more than a week of looting, arson and deadly clashes that have swept the popular holiday destination.

As he exited the plane at Tontouta International Airport, the French leader told reporters he wanted to ensure that "as quickly as possible there will be a return to peace, calm, security.

"

The high commissioner representing France, Louis Le Franc, said the previous night had been calm. "There has been no extra damage, but so many things have been destroyed," he told AFP.

There have long been tensions between the Paris government and pro-independence voices among the indigenous Kanak population in New Caledonia, colonised in the second half of the 19th century and part of French overseas territories spanning the globe.

But Le Franc said both sides were "fairly positive" about Macron's arrival.

