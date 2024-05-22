France's Macron Makes High-stakes Visit To Riot-struck New Caledonia
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 06:37 PM
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday flew to France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on a politically risky visit aiming to defuse a crisis after nine days of riots that have killed six people and injured hundreds
Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday flew to France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia on a politically risky visit aiming to defuse a crisis after nine days of riots that have killed six people and injured hundreds.
Macron's sudden decision to fly to the southwest Pacific archipelago, some 17,000 kilometres (10,500 miles) from mainland France, is a sign of the gravity with which the government views the separatist strife.
New Caledonia, colonised in the second half of the 19th century, and other overseas territories spanning the globe are considered an integral part of France.
But there have long been tensions between the Paris government and pro-independence voices among New Caledonia's indigenous Kanak population.
France has also been concerned about foreign interference in the crisis -- accusing Azerbaijan of stirring trouble. New Caledonia's government said an internet provider for the territory had suffered an "unprecedented" cyberattack.
Macron is expected to spend aout 12 hours on the ground after upturning his programme for the rest of the week just ahead of June's European elections.
He last visited New Caledonia in on a trip boycotted by Kanak representatives in July 2023.
"It's double or quits. It's a bet," said a presidential advisor, asking not to be named, while an MP descried the trip as a "poker move".
Such was the last minute nature of the voyage, a schedule for Macron was being drawn up during the 24 hour flight, without knowing who would be willing to meet him.
"This is absolute improvisation," said a source close to Macron.
- 'Unprecedented cyberattack' -
The deadliest unrest in four decades was sparked by French plans to give voting rights to thousands of non-indigenous residents, which Kanaks say will dilute their votes.
French authorities sent more than 1,000 troops, police and other security reinforcements in a bid to quell the violence. But unrest has continued, though not on the scale of the early days.
A popular holiday destination, New Caledonia is now strewn with burned out vehicles, stores, businesses and schools.
Two primary schools and 300 cars in a dealership were torched in the territory's capital Noumea during the night, the mayor's office told AFP.
Police have arrested more than 280 "rioters" in the unrest gripping the French territory of 270,000, authorities said.
Kanak separatists, some masked and wielding homemade catapults, manned makeshift roadblocks including on the main route to the international airport, AFP correspondents said.
Armed locals, of French and other origins, have set up their own neighbourhood barricades.
"I don't know why our fate is being discussed by people who don't even live here," said 52-year-old Mike, a Kanak who gave only his first name, at an unofficial roadblock north of the capital Noumea.
The voice of local Kanaks "is not being listened to," he said.
New Caledonia's government said telecoms services had managed to stop an "unprecedented" mass email cyberattack on an internet provider for the territory.
"Millions of emails were sent simultaneously to an email address whose purpose was to saturate" the network and render it inoperative, government member Christopher Gyges told reporters.
- 'Terribly sad and dangerous' -
Trapped tourists have begun to flee.
Australia and New Zealand sent military planes to Noumea's small Magenta airport on Tuesday to repatriate about 100 people.
Further flights will be organised until the main La Tontouta International Airport reopens to commercial flights, which the operator expects on Saturday.
Many Kanaks, who make up about 40 percent of the population, oppose the plan to extend voting rights to those who have lived in the territory for at least 10 years.
But anti-independence representatives want it pushed through.
One option open to Macron on his visit would be to delay the voting rights bill, which has been approved by the lower house but still needs to be ratified by a congress of both French houses of parliament.
"The situation is terribly sad and dangerous," former French prime minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday. "France, which has a complicated relationship with its colonial history, has an opportunity to find an original solution."
Recent Stories
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000
Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover
CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany
PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’
EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..
Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls for global support
Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'
Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs
Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Rom ..
More Stories From World
-
World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,0002 minutes ago
-
Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany2 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's Doak given surprise call-up to Scotland's Euros squad34 minutes ago
-
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture34 minutes ago
-
Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'24 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's Doak given surprise call-up to Scotland's Euros squad54 minutes ago
-
Israel furious as European trio recognises Palestinian state15 minutes ago
-
Ex-UK Post Office boss 'sorry' over convictions scandal1 hour ago
-
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell1 hour ago
-
UK 'bionic MP' returns to parliament after quadruple amputation1 hour ago
-
Nepal's 'Everest Man' claims record 30th summit1 hour ago
-
Germany's AfD bans scandal-hit lead candidate from EU election events1 hour ago