France's Macron May Visit Ukraine In Summer - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:18 PM

France's Macron May Visit Ukraine in Summer - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron is considering an official visit to Ukraine in the summer, but there is no exact date yet, Ambassador in Kiev Etienne de Poncins told Ukrainian media in an interview.

"At the meeting [with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris], President Macron reaffirmed his agreement in principle to come to Ukraine as soon as the epidemiological situation allows.

Now the possibility of coming in the summer of this year is being considered. We do not have an exact date yet, but the prospect of the visit has been confirmed by the office of the President of the French Republic," de Poncins told the Ukrinform news agency.

Last week, Zelenskyy visited France for talks with Macron and a trilateral video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The leaders touched upon the conflict in Donbas and Ukraine's EU membership prospects.

