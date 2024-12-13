France's Macron Names Centrist Ally Bayrou As PM
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as prime minister, handing him the daunting task of hauling France out of months of political crisis
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as prime minister, handing him the daunting task of hauling France out of months of political crisis.
Bayrou, the 73-year-old head of the MoDem group which is allied to Macron's party, was appointed nine days after parliament ousted Michel Barnier's government in a historic no-confidence vote following a standoff over an austerity budget.
"The President of the Republic has appointed Mr. Francois Bayrou as prime minister and tasked him with forming a government," the French presidency said.
Bayrou's appointment immediately sparked criticism, with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and the Greens threatening to back a new motion of censure.
Bayrou is the sixth prime minister of Macron's mandate after last week's toppling of Barnier, who became France's shortest-serving prime minister and lasted only three months.
He is also Macron's fourth prime minister of 2024.
Bayrou now faces an immediate challenge in putting together a cabinet that can survive a no-confidence vote in a divided parliament and thrash out a 2025 budget in a bid to limit economic turmoil.
- Dialogue -
The announcement was made after Macron received Bayrou for nearly two hours of talks Friday.
BFMTV reported the talks with Bayrou had been "tense".
Barnier, 73, was expected to hand over power to his successor at a ceremony Friday afternoon.
A red carpet was rolled out and microphones installed in the courtyard of the Matignon, the seat of the French government.
The new cabinet is expected to be revealed at a later date.
Bayrou will be tasked with having dialogue with all political forces except the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left LFI parties "in order to find conditions for stability and action," a member of Macron's team said on Friday.
"François Bayrou's name emerged in recent days as the most consensual."
Both the RN and LFI parties had joined forces last week to topple Barnier's government.
Macron has been confronted with the complex political equation that emerged from snap parliamentary elections this summer -- how to secure a government against a no-confidence vote in a bitterly divided lower house where no party or alliance has a majority.
Both LFI chief Jean-Luc Melenchon and RN parliamentary leader Marine Le Pen, who emerged as kingmaker after the summer elections, had not been part of the most recent talks.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games
National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'
20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme
KP food authority seals several milk shops
WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services
England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying
Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished
England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying
PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
More Stories From World
-
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM6 minutes ago
-
'Part of Bogota's soul': how Colombia fired up the car-free movement1 hour ago
-
China's green tech lead helps unlock Southeast Asia's potential energy sustainability, forum hears1 hour ago
-
Chinese, Egyptian foreign ministers hold strategic dialogue in Beijing1 hour ago
-
New plant species discovered in southwest China's Sichuan1 hour ago
-
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM2 hours ago
-
Russia names sanctioned sports minister as Olympics chief2 hours ago
-
'Into the New World': the K-pop song that became South Korea's protest anthem2 hours ago
-
Vindicated by Yoon's martial law, S. Korea's conspiracy theorists vow backing3 hours ago
-
Kremlin says 'fully' agrees with Trump's opposition to Ukraine firing US missiles3 hours ago
-
Gukesh championship win fuels chess dreams in India3 hours ago
-
Holders Barcelona cruise into Women's Champions League quarter-finals5 hours ago