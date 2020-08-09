(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday opened an international videoconference on aid for Lebanon in the wake of the Beirut explosion.

"The conference's goal is to join efforts to respond with high precision to the needs of Beirut's populace in the coming days, in the coming weeks," Macron said.

The president outlined the needs of the Lebanese people, including health care, food, and shelter,

"Many hospitals and infrastructure [facilities] were affected, and we must respond to the acute need for materials and medicine ... The explosion destroyed [food] reserves and it is necessary to provide food security without delay" Macron mentioned among other things.

The conference, organized at the initiative of France and the United Nations, has brought together more than 15 countries.

"Turkey and Russia have been invited as well.

Turkey was unable to join the conference but will provide aid. I am sure that Russia will do the same," the French president said.

Macron also thanked his US counterpart, Donald Trump, who is among the participants.

"The Lebanese authorities have to implement political and economic reforms, which are being demanded by the Lebanese people and allow the international community to react efficiently for the sake of Lebanon's restoration," he added.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Multiple countries, including Russia, have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.