France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he opposed plans to establish a NATO liaison office in Japan to avoid creating the impression that the alliance was expanding its geography

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he opposed plans to establish a NATO liaison office in Japan to avoid creating the impression that the alliance was expanding its geography.

"It remains a North Atlantic Treaty Organization and, whatever they say, geography is stubborn: the Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic. We do not want it to look like NATO is creating legitimacy to be present geographically in other regions," Macron told a news conference in Vilnius, which hosted a NATO summit this week.

NATO should rather establish "strategic intimacy" with Japan, the French leader added.

The proposal did not make it into the summit's joint communique, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the idea was "still on the table."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in May that his country was in talks to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo to facilitate consultations with the alliance. Stoltenberg praised Japan's decision to establish a dedicated diplomatic mission as a step toward further strengthening their partnership.

More Stories From World