Open Menu

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office In Japan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he opposed plans to establish a NATO liaison office in Japan to avoid creating the impression that the alliance was expanding its geography.

"It remains a North Atlantic Treaty Organization and, whatever they say, geography is stubborn: the Indo-Pacific is not the North Atlantic. We do not want it to look like NATO is creating legitimacy to be present geographically in other regions," Macron told a news conference in Vilnius, which hosted a NATO summit this week.

NATO should rather establish "strategic intimacy" with Japan, the French leader added.

The proposal did not make it into the summit's joint communique, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the idea was "still on the table."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in May that his country was in talks to open a NATO liaison office in Tokyo to facilitate consultations with the alliance. Stoltenberg praised Japan's decision to establish a dedicated diplomatic mission as a step toward further strengthening their partnership.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Tokyo Vilnius Alliance Japan May

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

16 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

28 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

19 minutes ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

19 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

28 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

28 minutes ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

29 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

36 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

35 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

35 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World