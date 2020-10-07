UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Pledges Nation's Solidarity With Victims Of Storm In Southern France

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:37 PM

France's Macron Pledges Nation's Solidarity with Victims of Storm in Southern France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday promised comprehensive assistance and solidarity of the entire nation to those who suffered severe consequences of massive storm Alex, which ravaged settlements in the country's South

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday promised comprehensive assistance and solidarity of the entire nation to those who suffered severe consequences of massive storm Alex, which ravaged settlements in the country's South.

The severe weather storm began last week, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds that swept the French southeastern department of Alpes-Maritimes located on the border with Italy, which has also been affected by the horrendous weather. Authorities in both states have deployed rescue services to the affected areas, and reported over 20 residents missing and at least 8 dead in the aftermath of the storm.

"To the French [people] affected by the exceptional weather, to the inhabitants of the disaster-stricken communes of the Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Morbihan, Finistere, I pledge the solidarity of the Nation," Macron said in a message posted on his Facebook page.

He added that the country's Cabinet will meet on Wednesday to discuss provision of further assistance to the affected areas and to the victims of the storm. The president will also visit the area to meet with mobilized volunteers and rescue workers.

Emergency rescue forces have been making efforts to curb the devastating effects of the storm surge impact. However, they are still unable to fully do so, or even estimate the death toll, as some villages remain out of reach due to flooded or blocked roads.

