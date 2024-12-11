Open Menu

France's Macron Races To Choose New PM

Published December 11, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron raced Wednesday to meet a self-imposed 48-hour deadline to name a new prime minister after he hosted party bosses in a bid to hammer out a consensus and avoid a protracted political crisis.

Following the ouster of the government of Michel Barnier in a historic no-confidence vote last week, Macron on Tuesday gathered leaders from across the political spectrum in a bid to form a "government of national interest".

The bosses of the far-right National Rally (RN) and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), who joined forces to oust Barnier, were not invited.

Macron is under huge pressure to cobble together a broad alliance and form a government that can survive a no-confidence vote and pass a budget for next year in a bid to limit political and economic turmoil.

Macron, who is set to travel to Poland on Thursday, aimed to name a new prime minister "within 48 hours", said the party chiefs who had met him Tuesday.

Several people close to the president said the announcement could come as early as Wednesday evening.

Macron has hoped to prise the Socialists, Greens and Communists away from their election pact with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) but their bosses insist a new prime minister should be named from their ranks.

