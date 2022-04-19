UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Refuses To Define 'Red Line' In Ukrainian Conflict

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 01:20 AM

France's Macron Refuses to Define 'Red Line' in Ukrainian Conflict

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday refrained from defining the so-called red lines when speaking about the conflict in Ukraine.

"Saying what will mark as a red line means saying how to respond to (violations) and where," Macron told France 5 broadcaster, answering a question about a red line following allegations that Russia had reportedly used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

To define the red line, the country has to officially "become an ally" for the party to the conflict and "enter the war with Russia," he said.

"It should be calculated; it is a responsibility that we will not take on so lightly," Macron added.

Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces accused Russia of using a toxic chemical substance in Mariupol, which allegedly resulted in the fighters and some civilians feeling sick. Yet the incident has not been confirmed, with no evidence of the chemical attack provided by the city residents. Russia has denied all allegations, in turn raising concerns over a chemical attack threat posed by the Ukrainian military.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia France Mariupol All From

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication ..

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

38 minutes ago
 2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

38 minutes ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

50 minutes ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

50 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed ..

US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed If Behavior Changes

50 minutes ago
 US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Suppo ..

US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Support for Russia Over Ukraine - S ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.