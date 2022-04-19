PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday refrained from defining the so-called red lines when speaking about the conflict in Ukraine.

"Saying what will mark as a red line means saying how to respond to (violations) and where," Macron told France 5 broadcaster, answering a question about a red line following allegations that Russia had reportedly used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

To define the red line, the country has to officially "become an ally" for the party to the conflict and "enter the war with Russia," he said.

"It should be calculated; it is a responsibility that we will not take on so lightly," Macron added.

Last week, the Ukrainian armed forces accused Russia of using a toxic chemical substance in Mariupol, which allegedly resulted in the fighters and some civilians feeling sick. Yet the incident has not been confirmed, with no evidence of the chemical attack provided by the city residents. Russia has denied all allegations, in turn raising concerns over a chemical attack threat posed by the Ukrainian military.