Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron ruled out resigning, whatever the result of snap elections he called to combat the rise of the far-right National Rally (RN), in an interview published on Tuesday.

"It is not the RN that writes the constitution, nor the spirit of it," he told Figaro Magazine when asked what he would do if the RN won the legislative elections on June 30 and July 7 and called for his resignation.

"The institutions are clear, the place of the president is clear, and it is also clear whatever the result," he added.

He said he was prepared to again debate the RN's Marine Le Pen, against whom he ran in the second round of the last two presidential elections.

"Of course! I'm ready to wear our colours and defend our project," he told the magazine on Monday afternoon.

Macron scoffed at a question about whether he was "crazy" to dissolve parliament and call for elections at such short notice.