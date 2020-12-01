UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Says 75 Tech Leaders Signed Tech For Good Humanitarian Pledge

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced that his Tech for Good Call, an initiative designed to integrate decision-making practices used in the tech industry for tackling global challenges, had been signed by 75 tech leaders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced that his Tech for Good Call, an initiative designed to integrate decision-making practices used in the tech industry for tackling global challenges, had been signed by 75 tech leaders.

The annual Tech For Good Summit was first held in 2018 at Macron's initiative to bring together startups, non-profit companies and corporate groups engaged in technology and digital field to work on initiatives "at the service of humanity." This year's call adds some new targets to its original program, such as the prevention of the upload and the distribution of contents about child sexual abuse, terrorism or extreme violence on the internet, ensuring people's privacy and freedom of choice, responsibility for hate speech and disinformation, promotion of equal opportunities and diversity, and others.

"A big step forward! At the initiative of France, more than 75 tech leaders recognize their social, societal and environmental impact by signing the #TechForGoodCall," Macron tweeted.

Among the signatories of the initiative are such companies as Paribas, L'Oreal, Uber and others.

The original Tech for Good Summit program has engaged 80 leaders who pledged to undertake actions to promote digital practices in five sectors, including education, labour markets, gender equity and diversity, "economic and social inclusiveness" and environmental activity.

Notably, last year's summit has included such goals as technology education for a million people, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement, providing 30 percent of management positions for women by 2022, and digital independence for 5 million people by 2025.

