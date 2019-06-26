UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Says Climate 'red Line' At G20

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:58 PM

France's Macron says climate 'red line' at G20

France will not sign any final statement at this week's G20 summit that does not commit to ambitious climate goals, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, calling climate issues a "red line"

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :France will not sign any final statement at this week's G20 summit that does not commit to ambitious climate goals, President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday, calling climate issues a "red line".

Climate change is likely to be among many contentious issues on the table at the meeting in Japan's Osaka on June 28-29, with Washington expected to oppose strong references to the Paris climate accord, from which it plans to withdraw.

"If we do not talk about the Paris accord and if, in order to find agreement among the 20 in the room, we are not able to defend climate ambitions, it will be without France," Macron told a meeting of French citizens in Tokyo.

Nearly 200 nations have signed the Paris climate agreement, which commits signatories to efforts to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.

6 Fahrenheit).

But US President Donald Trump has said he will withdraw Washington from the deal, a process which will take several years.

Macron is in the Japanese capital for bilateral talks ahead of the G20 summit, which is set to be dominated by disputes over trade.

But the member nations are also likely to struggle for common ground on climate change, Trump's administration bucking a global consensus on the issue.

Macron referred to increasing international pressure for action on the issue, including by youth activists, and said he would not bow to pressure for a unanimous statement that omitted mention of the Paris agreement.

"If one or the other of them doesn't want to sign, they can say so, but we must not collectively lose our ambition," the French leader added.

Related Topics

Washington France Trump Paris Osaka Tokyo Japan June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Fake cops steal $3.7 million from Swiss woman

5 minutes ago

Net-zero: climate-saving target or delay tactic?

48 seconds ago

Russia to Call on Both US, Iran to Start Dialogue ..

5 minutes ago

New Zealand bat against Pakistan in World Cup matc ..

50 seconds ago

Zambia ex-minister denies graft after British aid ..

52 seconds ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrives on T ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.