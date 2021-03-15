UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Says Committed To Help War-Torn Syria As Conflict Marks 10th Anniversary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:13 PM

France's Macron Says Committed to Help War-Torn Syria As Conflict Marks 10th Anniversary

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reiterated Paris's readiness to provide aid of a humanitarian and political character to Syria in the civil war, which has been ravaging the country for a decade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reiterated Paris's readiness to provide aid of a humanitarian and political character to Syria in the civil war, which has been ravaging the country for a decade.

The ongoing conflict in the country erupted on March 15, 2011, as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, which spread in a number of Arab nations against governments. Initiated as an uprising demanding reforms, the conflict later grew into massive opposition riots against the government of President Bashar Assad and turned into a full-scale war between the state and opposition armed groups, including the terrorist Islamic State organization (IS, banned in Russia). Numerous international forces have also joined the sides of the conflict.

"Ten years ago, the Syrian people rose up peacefully for freedom and dignity.

We remain at his side to respond to humanitarian needs, defend international law, fight against impunity, and finally find a political solution, the only one possible," Macron tweeted.

France has been militarily and politically engaged in the Syrian war as the member state of the European Union, which along with Turkey, the US, and such Arab countries as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, has provided support to the Syrian opposition.

In the meantime, the Assad's government receives support from Russia and Iran.

However, France has also been involved in military action against the IS along with Russia, the US, the UK, and a number of other Western states. The official final victory over the IS in Syria was declared on March 23, 2019.

