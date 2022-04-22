UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Says Dialogue With Putin On Ukraine Should Continue

April 22, 2022

European leaders should maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Friday

On April 17, the newspaper published an interview with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in which he supported the diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, but was critical of the results of his phone calls with Putin, saying that they were probably "a waste of time."

"We will have to continue talking to Vladimir Putin. Both Mario (Draghi) and I haven't spoken to him since the events in Bucha. We were all astonished, overwhelmed. I spoke to Vladimir Putin whenever (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy asked me to.

We must not forget that the Ukrainian president wants this contact. Our role is useful in this context," the French president said.

Macron noted that European countries should shoulder the responsibility for speaking to Putin and acting as guarantors in the potential agreement between Russia and Ukraine, otherwise, "non-Europeans will build peace in Europe," a reference to Turkish, Indian and Chinese leaders.

When asked about the exhaustion associated with the numerous telephone talks, the French president admitted how mentally and psychologically taxing it was to speak with Putin and Zelenskyy, but stressed that the role of a negotiator is natural for European countries, especially when it comes to building peace in Europe itself.

