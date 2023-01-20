UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Says EU Economy Facing Unprecedented Crisis Due To Ukraine Conflict

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 12:10 AM

France's Macron Says EU Economy Facing Unprecedented Crisis Due to Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The European economy is deeply affected by the conflict in Ukraine and is experiencing an "unprecedented crisis," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"I think that we have an unprecedented crisis, since we have a war that is returning to the continent. We have an economic model that has been profoundly shaken by the consequences of this direct and indirect war," Macron told the Spanish El Pais newspaper ahead of his meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The French leader noted that the EU should find its place in the global economy, which is structured around two poles ” the United States and China.

"I believe that the answer lies in a sovereign Europe in economic, technological and military terms, in other words, a Europe that is truly a power," he told the newspaper.

Europe and the US have also been experiencing a crisis of democracy and capitalism, Macron added.

"Our democracies are experiencing a crisis that is not only linked to Europe. Just look at the United States of America, and all the democracies that are experiencing a kind of fatigue, a loss of collective reference points. First, there's a crisis within the global open financial capitalist system," Macron said in the interview to El Pais.

According to the French president, the crisis is deepening the class gap and contributing to the emergence of ever more pronounced economic and social inequalities in European societies.

