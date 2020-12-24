French President Emmanuel Macron praised the deal on future trade ties that the European Union clinched on Thursday with the United Kingdom, saying the firm stance had finally paid off

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron praised the deal on future trade ties that the European Union clinched on Thursday with the United Kingdom, saying the firm stance had finally paid off.

"The European unity and firmness have paid off. The deal with the UK is essential for protecting our citizens, our fishermen, our producers," Macron tweeted.

He added that the EU could now look forward to the future as a "united, sovereign and strong" entity. He praised the bloc's lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, for his tenacity in protecting EU interests.

Barnier has announced on Twitter that, after four and a half years of bargaining, the clock counting down to the end of the UK's post-Brexit transition period on December 31 was "no longer ticking."