France's Macron Says He Held Urgent Phone Call With Zelenskyy To Discuss ZNPP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said he had an urgent telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

"I had an urgent phone call with Zelenskyy today. Today, the situation (in Ukraine) remains difficult. Ukraine continues to be bombed, the threat remains at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Macron said, speaking at the third meeting of the Moldova Support Platform in Paris.

In the phone call, Macron stressed the need to ensure the safety of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and other nuclear power plants in the country, AFP reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

"Macron and Zelenskyy agreed on the importance of continuing efforts together with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reach an agreement ensuring the absence of military forces, regular or hired, as well as light and heavy weapons in this zone. They stressed the need to ensure the safety of all NPPs," the Elysee Palace was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Later in the day, Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with his French counterpart cooperation to ensure the energy stability of Ukraine, as well as the situation at the country's NPPs.

"Had a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron. Informed (him) about the situation on the battlefield and at nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Noted the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. We also considered cooperation to ensure the energy stability of Ukraine, in particular the protection of the system from air attacks," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Russia has been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure with massive air strikes since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge that it said was organized by Ukrainian special services.

On November 1, Zelenskyy said that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Ukrainian troops on Saturday and Sunday morning fired more than 20 large-caliber artillery shells at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as well as at the power line supplying the station. Radiation levels at the NPP remained within normal range.

