(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Incumbent French President Macron, who is leading in the country's presidential runoff, said on Sunday that his second term will be turbulent, but historical for France.

"The upcoming years will not be quiet, but these will go down in history, and together we will be able to write these into history for future generations," Macron said during his address.

The French Interior Ministry said after counting 70% of the votes that Macron is leading with 53.91% of the votes, while right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has secured 46.09% of the votes.