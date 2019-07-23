UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Says Looks Forward To Working With Johnson As UK Prime Minister

Tue 23rd July 2019 | 06:27 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson after he won the race to become Britain's next prime minister, saying he was keen to work with him not just on Brexit but key international issues

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday congratulated Boris Johnson after he won the race to become Britain's next prime minister, saying he was keen to work with him not just on Brexit but key international issues.

"I congratulate Boris Johnson and I will call him when he is officially prime minister," Macron said alongside incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"I want very much to work with him as quickly as possible and not just on European subjects and the continuation of negotiations linked to Brexit, but also on international issues on which we coordinate closely with Britain and Germany... like the situation in Iran," he added.

