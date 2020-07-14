UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Says Masks Must Become Mandatory In Enclosed Public Spaces

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

Wearing masks in all enclosed public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 must become mandatory, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as the country celebrates Bastille Day

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Wearing masks in all enclosed public spaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19 must become mandatory, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as the country celebrates Bastille Day.

Currently, wearing face masks in French public transport is required.

"I would like masks to become compulsory in all enclosed public space," Macron told French tv channels, adding that the initiative could be implemented starting August 1.

The president also noted sighs of the pandemic's resurgence but stressed that France was ready to face a second wave of the disease.

France has a total of 209,640, with a death toll of 30,032, according to the Johns Hopkins University's database.

