France's Macron Says No Plans To Replace Country's Prime Minister In Coming Months

Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

France's Macron Says No Plans to Replace Country's Prime Minister in Coming Months

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he did not intend to replace the Prime Minister in the coming months, following disappointing regional elections.

"... I'm not going to change the prime minister. The local elections do not call for national consequences, and so, no, prime minister will not be replaced in the coming weeks or months," Macron said in an interview to Elle.

Since July last year, the office has been taken by Jean Castex.

The week-long regional elections in France were marked by extremely low voter turnout and the failure of both the presidential LREM party and its challenger, Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), to gain control over any of the regions. The first round of elections saw around 33% of eligible voters come to the polls, while the turnout in the run-off totaled 35%, according to preliminary figures.

Macron attributed the low turnout to COVID-19.

