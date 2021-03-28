(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The French government will assess the impact of the current COVID-19 restrictions, but nothing has been decided yet on any further measures, President Emmanuel Macron said in an exclusive interview with Journal du Dimanche.

"In the next few days, we will look at the effectiveness of the current measures and if necessary we will take new ones. But as of now, nothing has been decided," the French president said in response to rumors of new measures.

Macron said that France was doing very well on vaccination targets for those over 80 and added that over 90 percent of residents in care homes have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, France opened vaccination to those over 70. According to the president, a "fast-track" line will be open to those over 75 and yet to get their first dose of the vaccine.

"The complete closure of schools cannot be a taboo, but must remain a last resort," Macron added stating that schools would be left open until further notice.

The French president said he did not regret avoiding a lockdown in February as suggested by many scientists and thanked medical professionals and all the French for taking the measures seriously.