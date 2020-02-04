French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russia was trying to shift the blame for starting World War Two on Poland

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russia was trying to shift the blame for starting World War Two on Poland.

"The risk I see is the emergence of distorted historical memory... I see Russia's approach to reinterpreting WWII to make the Polish people take the blame," he said during a visit to Poland.

Macron, who spoke at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, told Polish students that there was no building Europe without remembering its past and defending its history against "attempts of falsification."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in December there were archive documents that proved Poland had colluded with Nazi Germany before the war, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused other countries of lying about Russia's role in humanity's deadliest conflict.